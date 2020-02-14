Facebook’s Prineville Data Center recently awarded $100,000 to the Friends of the Crook County Library to enhance technology education throughout the county.
Through the library’s strategic planning process, technology education was the single most requested goal from the community.
Many residents expressed having a hard time keeping up with the quick pace of new technology, especially as it relates to connecting with government benefits, housing, utilities and staying connected with friends and family.
The Facebook grant seeks to provide more programming in the outlying areas of the county, improving access by older adults, and continuing to offer fun, safe activities for children.
The grant will go toward buying several pieces of new equipment aimed at improving Crook County’s access to technology and vocational education.
New equipment will include laptops, tablets and robotic kits for students in Crook County.
In addition, the grant will fund a van to carry all the new equipment and allow the library to reach every corner of the county.
The library plans to roll out new classes in late spring, with other activities, such as robotics, becoming available later in the year.
