The school year will start online for kindergarten through third grade students in the Crook County School District.
A recent spike in COVID-19 cases have forced the school district to cancel in-person classes when school returns September 8.
“We’ve been working around the clock to keep K-3 open, but we’re just not meeting the health metrics set by the state,” Superintendent Dr. Sara Johnson said in an email statement.
The school district plans to reevaluate the metrics on September 14, with hopes of returning to in-person learning by September 28.
For K-3 students to attend in-person, Crook County must have fewer than 30 cases per 100,000, a test positivity rate below 5%, and no active community spread or outbreaks for three weeks, according to the school district.
The county meets the per 100,000 metric with 21 cases, but the case positivity rate is 5.6%, which is too high to allow K-3 students in the buildings.
