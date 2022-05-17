Incumbent Brian Barney appears to have won the Position 2 spot on Crook County’s governing commission after initial returns in Tuesday’s primary election.
Barney had 71.25% of the vote Tuesday, according to early returns reported by the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office. Candidates who win more than 50% of the vote in Crook County win the seat. Crook County’s governing body is officially know as the Crook County Court.
“I’m grateful and want to thank the people in Crook County who supported me,” Barney said. “I want to continue to work for them and improve our county.”
Corey Whalen, a Crook County farmer who works in metal fabrication, received 20.28% of the vote Tuesday. He did not respond to request for comment prior to press time Tuesday.
Doug Muck Jr., who has owned and sold a variety of facilities and companies in Crook County, received 7.69% of the vote Tuesday. But when Muck was reached by phone Tuesday, he said he was pleasantly surprised by the results.
“I was kind of impressed that I got so many votes so far,” Muck said. “It’s hard to replace somebody that’s already in office.”
Barney has served in the part-time commissioner role in Crook County for the past five years. Among his goals in another term would be to help implement the county’s new justice center, which was approved by voters in November 2021 and will house the new circuit court, district attorney’s office, the sheriff’s department and services for both victims and juveniles.
“I’m excited to be able to continue these projects that we have going,” he said.
Whalen’s goal as a commissioner, he has said, would have been to heal the political division that he sees today.
He argued that transparency needed to be improved among the county’s commissioners. And he said he wanted to abolish the position of judge in the county, which is unlike most counties in Oregon that have a three-person commission form of government instead of two commissioners and an elected judge, or administrator.
Muck’s goal as commissioner would have been to weed out what he believes is corruption in Crook County government, he said. As commissioner, he would have brought in state and federal regulators to fix “lawless” county departments, including the offices of the sheriff and district attorney, he said.
Muck said it’s possible he will run for public office again. And he said that he still plans to try and bring state agencies in to solve corruption problems in the county.
“I’m not going away,” Muck said.
Bryce Dole is an education reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a government and public safety reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.
