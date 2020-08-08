PRINEVILLE — Frank Rendon might not be able to bring his giant longhorn cattle to any fairs next summer.
That’s how he and Kimberly Murphy make their living, operating Ride Hard Entertainment out of Lebanon. In a normal summer, they’ll travel to about 15 fairs and other events to educate visitors about their animals and let kids take a ride on their slow-moving cattle, which can grow to upwards of 1,400 pounds. But this summer, the number of events is down to one: the Crook County Fair.
“Basically, it’s our livelihood,” said Rendon, who wore a pink collared shirt, a tan cowboy hat and leather chaps over his jeans, but no face mask. “We’re very blessed to be able to bring a little joy to the people who’ve been in lockdown.”
That lockdown, triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, seemed to be on hold for a few hours in downtown Prineville Saturday, the last day of the annual Crook County Fair. Central Oregon’s only in-person fair this year took place with a new schedule and social distancing precautions in place.
During the morning’s big event, the mutton bustin’ competition, almost no one in the audience wore a mask, regardless of the space around them. With staff members monitoring the gate, only about 200 people were allowed into the grandstands to watch the county’s four- to seven-year olds hang on for dear life as the sheep they rode burst out of the gate and tried, always successfully, to buck them off.
“We know we don’t like it, but we’ve gotta do it to make it work,” an announcer at the competition told the audience as he reminded them to keep six feet of distance between groups and to wear a mask if that distance couldn’t be maintained.
Still, the announcer welcomed them to “a great time to be had by all, especially with the year that’s going.”
While the pandemic that’s made this year so bad has raged around the world, killing over 700,000 people globally according to the World Health Organization, it’s been relatively calm in Crook County. According to researchers from Harvard, Crook is one of the six lowest-risk counties in the state, with only 1.8 cases per 100,000 residents, compared to 4.2 in Deschutes County and 27.8 in Jefferson County.
The Crook County event was Central Oregon’s only fair with in-person vendors and events this year. Deschutes County scrapped its usual festivities and moved its livestock auction to an online format, and Jefferson County took a similar tact by sharing winning youth project entries on its Facebook page.
“This year’s fair is a lot different than our normal fair,” Crook County Fairgrounds Manager Casey Daly said.
According to Daly, a “normal fair” might see 30,000 visitors in previous summers. Attendance has been much lower this year, without the carnival rides that would have otherwise boosted attendance.
“There’s still a reluctance of some people in the community to come out,” he said.
Still, the mood of those who ventured out to the fair Saturday was jovial and grateful. Instead of setting up on the county fairgrounds, vendors and political parties set up their tents in three parks in downtown Prineville, showing their wares and views to the few hundred mostly maskless attendees.
In Stryker and Ochoco Creek Parks, couples and families wandered between produce stands, handmade soap vendors and the Crook County Republicans tent, complete with a station to sign a recall petition being lodged against Gov. Kate Brown.
In one vendor’s tent, handmade masks sat unsold.
Across the highway, in Pioneer Park adjacent to the county courthouse, local music groups played on a stage for the small audience. Families in the grass kept themselves within the spaces designated by rope loops on the ground so as not to violate social distancing requirements.
“It’s part of our freedom,” said Murphy, of Ride Hard Entertainment. She worries that the pandemic is part of a “hidden agenda” coming at the expense of business owners. “It’s what freedom is,” she said.
Murphy and Rendon aren’t sure if they’ll have to sell their animals because of the revenue they’ve lost so far this summer. For now, they’re just grateful that they have at least one fair event to go to.
“There’s nothing we can do about it other than put our faith in the Lord,” Rendon said.
Added Murphy: “One thing we can agree on, we want this all to be over.”
