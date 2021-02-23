The Crook County Health Department is offering live video interpretation services for non-English speaking clients, and those who are deaf or hard of hearing.
Providing services in a client’s primary language is important for increasing access to care for all, according to the health department.
The video interpreting service will allow the client and staff to see the interpreter over the video screen.
Services now available through interpretation include Women, Infant and Children services, reproductive health services and childhood and adult vaccinations.
