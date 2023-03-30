Crook County was the fastest growing county in Oregon between 2020 and 2022, based on newly released U.S. Census Bureau data.
New county-by-county population estimates from the Census Bureau indicate population growth throughout Central Oregon, but Crook County well outpaced Deschutes and Jefferson counties.
Deschutes County saw the highest number of new residents between 2020 and 2022 with 8,293 new people, or 4.2% growth. That put the county’s new estimated population at 206,549 people, according to the data. Jefferson County saw a 3.4% increase in the same time period.
However, Crook County experienced the greatest cumulative change in the entire state between 2020 and 2022 with a 6.6% increase in population.
“We have seen a large share of migrants into Crook in recent years coming from Deschutes. Some could be preference to live in a smaller town, but some likely has to do with relative housing costs,” Josh Lehner, Oregon’s state economist, wrote in an email.
Bend has one of the least affordable housing markets in the nation, based on the Housing Opportunity Index from the National Association of Homebuilders and Wells Fargo.
“We know when we do not build enough housing, prices rise, and those least able to pay them get economically displaced. Is that a part of the pattern seen in Central Oregon as well? I suspect so,” Lehner wrote.
The growth in Crook County over the past few years is apparent.
“It’s not surprising at all,” said Crook County Judge Seth Crawford.
The amount of building permits with the county have increased substantially, he said.
“It’s a great place to live. I think we understand that people want to have a strong sense of community. They want to have a small government. They want to have people that appreciate each other but respect their ability to be independent,” Crawford said.
In his experience, that’s something people are looking for nowadays, he said.
The two primary reasons for such significant growth in Crook County are a thriving job market and relatively affordable housing, said Jake Procino, a workforce analyst for the Oregon Employment Department
Crook County has one of the fastest growing job growth markets in the state, according to the employment department. Since February 2020, Crook County has added 820 jobs, with 190 of those added last year, according to a Tuesday release from the department. Most gains were in the information, private education and health services, business services and manufacturing sectors, the release said.
The new Census data indicates that most of the population growth in Crook County stems from migration, not births.
“We definitely have seen an influx of people from surrounding communities in Central Oregon,” said Casey Kaiser, the public works director for the city of Prineville, Crook County’s largest city.
But the cost difference between housing prices in Crook County and elsewhere in Central Oregon is shrinking almost as rapidly as its population grows, Kaiser said.
Construction of two multi-story, multi-family apartment buildings were recently approved in Prineville, which would create over 500 units. The demand for housing is strong in Prineville as rental vacancies are almost at zero, Kaiser said.
More frequently, Kaiser hears migration to Prineville comes down to lifestyle, he said.
Especially since the COVID-19 pandemic normalized working from home, people’s employment opportunities aren’t constrained by geography, Kaiser said.
People who crave small town living near mountain biking, hiking and camping activities, to name a few, can live in a place like Crook County and work for a company in big city miles away, he said.
“We’ve put a lot of energy and resources into keeping our quality of life amenities here. That’s part of it,” Kaiser said.
Crook County’s new estimated population is 26,375 people, which is up from the July 2020 Census estimate of 24,923.
“That growth brings exciting opportunities for the city,” Kaiser said.
More restaurants, culture and development, to name a few, Kaiser said. But along with growth has come challenges in developing the infrastructure to handle it.
From the transportation network to wastewater treatment to a higher demand for housing, the realities of Prineville’s rapid growth have already set in.
“When growth is happening more rapidly, you just have more of these infrastructure projects happing all at once,” Kaiser said.
Much of the Census’ data and the exact reasons for migration and population growth will become clearer once the bureau releases data from their American Community Survey this fall.
Oregon as a whole saw a 0.1% increase in population, or more than 2,800 people statewide, between 2020 and 2022, according to the new data. However, between 2021 and 2022, the state lost more than 16,000 people, a 0.4% drop. Multnomah County, the state’s most populous county, felt the population decrease most significantly with a more than 20,000 drop in population between 2020 and 2022.
