The closest results in Central Oregon’s special election Tuesday came down to two people. And it ended in a one-to-one tie to decide if a new road district should form in Crook County.
The tie is a perplexing outcome for County Clerk Cheryl Seely, who has never before seen an election end with only two ballots cast.
Seely knew the turnout would be low, since just three residents were eligible to vote on the proposed Flat Rock Road District in a remote part of the county south of Prineville. But she wasn't sure Wednesday if the third resident had voted.
“We had more voters but a couple people moved out of state,” Seely said. “The number fluctuates.”
Seely hopes the tie-breaking vote appears in the next 14 days, the time allowed to challenge election results and find ballots dropped in other counties. Eight ballots for Crook County were dropped in Multnomah County and one could be the tie-breaker, Seely said.
“We will know officially at the end of that two week period if we are still at a tie or what happens next,” Seely said.
If the result remains at tie after 14 days, that will trigger a recount, Seely said.
"I will recount to confirm it’s a one to one," she said.
Seely spent all day Wednesday researching procedures for tie votes, and found that a measure has to have over 50% of the vote to pass. A tie means the proposal failed and the district wouldn’t form, Seely said.
To get the proposed road district on the ballot, a petitioner had to collect signatures from 15 landowners, satisfying a certain formula, according to county records.
The Crook County Court approved the petition and placed the proposal on the ballot.
The Flat Rock Road District would provide maintenance and improvements to the roads in three sections of the Ochoco Land & Livestock subdivision. It would establish a tax rate of $4.26 per $1,000 of assessed property value beginning in 2023. A home valued at $100,000 would require payment of about $426 per year. About $17,010 would be raised each year through the new tax, according to a filing in the clerk’s office.
Steve and Sarah Beeler, who own several properties in the subdivision, wrote a letter to county officials in May urging support for the new road district. The Beelers said it was a health and safety issue due to the “hair-raising experiences” on the bumpy dirt roads. A road near their properties is mostly inaccessible half of the year, they said.
“We’d rather give Crook County the money we are currently spending on tires and other expenses we incur just to drive the road,” the Beelers wrote. “We took our son out to the property and he called it the ‘blood in your kidneys road’.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.