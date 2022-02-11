The sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed a man outside of Prineville last week was identified by the Crook County District Attorney’s Office on Friday.
The officer involved in the shooting was identified as Steven Hatcher, who has been a deputy with the Crook County Sheriff’s Office since 2016.
Nick Rodin was shot by Hatcher on Feb. 4, on a county road south of Prineville after he stopped Rodin as he walked down the road. Rodin was shot and killed moments later.
Rodin’s half-brother, Tommy Lamance, said he doesn’t know much about Hatcher, but given his status as a law enforcement officer in Crook County, Lamance believes it is unlikely he would have been unaware that Rodin had a mental health condition.
“I just know that he murdered my brother,” Lamance said of Hatcher.
“I just know if he (Hatcher) is working in Crook County, he should be aware of my brother and my brother’s conditions,” Lamance said. “There’s no way a sheriff or a police officer could be in this county and not be aware of my brother Nick and how to handle that situation. There is no reason.”
Lamance said the family is searching for answers.
“Why did my brother have to die?” he said. “Why did the cop pull the trigger?”
Hatcher was hired as a deputy sheriff by the Crook County Sheriff’s Office in April of 2016, state records showed. He graduated his basic police training class in 2017.
In a statement released Friday afternoon, the Crook County District Attorney’s Office said Hatcher remains on administrative leave pending the conclusion of an investigation being conducted by the Central Oregon Major Incident Team, led by Oregon State Police in conjunction with the district attorney’s office.
The release added that no further information will be released at this time.
Rodin’s mother, LeeAnne Trent accompanied Lamance to the district attorney’s Office on Thursday afternoon. However, both said they came away with questions unanswered. After their visit, they attended a vigil for Rodin.
This weekend and next, protests are scheduled at Pioneer Park near the Crook County Sheriff’s Office in Prineville.
