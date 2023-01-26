Crook County has declared a state of drought emergency for the fourth consecutive year. The measure was taken so that its residents can tap into state funds to alleviate the financial burden brought on by the exceptionally dry conditions.

In a declaration posted on its website, the county stated it’s “suffering widespread and severe economic damage, potential injuries and loss of property as a result of the drought.” Gov. Tina Kotek must approve it before the county can apply for aid.

Michael Kohn has been public lands and environment reporter with The Bulletin since 2019. He enjoys hiking in the hills and forests near Bend with his family and exploring the state of Oregon.

