Crook County Circuit Court will be closed Wednesday due to the potential of civil unrest in Prineville on Inauguration Day for President-elect Joe Biden.
The court at 300 NE Third St. sent the notice Tuesday afternoon, but did not say what the specific unrest could be and if it was directly related to the presidential inauguration.
Amy Bonkosky, court administrator, said she couldn’t speak on court security issues, but said closing Wednesday was at the request of the court security officers.
“Our court security officers did make the request that we close tomorrow out of wanting to be cautious and out of concern for any of the public coming to the courthouse and the staff,” Bonkosky said Tuesday afternoon.
All the scheduled hearings tomorrow will be rescheduled, Bonkosky said.
Deschutes and Jefferson counties’ circuit courts plan to open Wednesday.
