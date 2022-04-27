The race for Crook County’s sole open county commissioner seat pits a more than five-year incumbent against two men, one of whom is calling for increased transparency in governmental dealings and another whose goal is to root out what he sees as extensive corruption in the county.
The candidates will face off in the May primary for a part-time commissioner seat. The winner will serve a four-year-term in position two, alongside Judge Seth Crawford and Commissioner Jerry Brummer.
The top two candidates will move on to the November election, unless one candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, in which case that candidate wins the seat.
Brian Barney
Brian Barney, 68, has served as commissioner for more than five years. The born-and-raised Crook County resident has worked as a rancher, in forestry and in various development roles. He said he’s deeply invested in the community and has enjoyed being a commissioner.
“Our community is a special area,” he said.
He said his time serving the county has been busy. In 2017, voters approved a bond measure for a new jail in Prineville, an effort Barney said he was a part of. He touted his efforts there, noting that the project “came in on time and under budget.” He also said his efforts at negotiating for the Prineville Airport shows that he can get deals done.
Now, Barney wants to turn his efforts toward a new justice center in the county, which will house the new circuit court, district attorney’s office, the sheriff’s department and services for both victims and juveniles.
“I want to continue to see those through,” he said.
Barney said he made several efforts to confront the ongoing drought that has consumed the region, including declaring a drought to bring funds and support to local farmers. As a member of an irrigation board, he plans to use American Rescue Plan funding to support canal improvements.
“We’re doing everything that we can to help them,” he said.
And as wildfire becomes an increasing risk in Central Oregon, Barney said he wants to continue pushing for the use of biomass as a way to move toward renewable energy, with a goal of improving air quality and combating wildfires.
Corey Whalen
Corey Whalen is a 37-year-old Crook County resident who is also running for the position. Whalen grew up in a small town in Wyoming, where his dad was sheriff. He went to college in Bozeman, Montana before attending the Western Culinary Institute in Portland.
Whalen came to Crook County seven years ago, and now he lives just east of Prineville on Johnson Creek Road. He owns an organic fruit and vegetable farm there with his wife, a school teacher in Redmond, and they donate much of their food to families in need across Central Oregon, he said. Meanwhile, he makes his income working in metal fabrication for a business in Powell Butte, after working jobs as a food and beverage director at Suttle Lake and as the general manager for the One Street Down Cafe in Redmond.
Whalen said he sees a “great chasm” and “hostility” in politics these days, which he wants to remedy by finding a middle ground for people to communicate with one another.
To do that, he said, there needs to be increased transparency from commissioners. He wants to see the position of judge in the county done away with — most counties in Oregon have a three-commissioner form of government instead of two commissioners and an elected judge, or administrator.
Whalen also wants to see budget planning done in a more clear way. For example, he criticized the county’s jail project for what he says is a lack of budget transparency. And he has concerns about where the dollars for the proposed justice center will go.
“I think my skill set lends itself to improving communication,” said Whalen.
As commissioner, Whalen said the best thing they can do to help farmers cope with drought is providing information. He said he is already planting half the crops that he planted last year.
Doug Muck
Doug Muck Jr. is quick to describe his goals of weeding out what he believes is corruption on nearly all levels of county government, saying he has documents spanning back a decade that proves it. The born-and-raised Oregonian from Myrtle Point came to Crook County in 2008 and now owns a 672-acre ranch off of state Highway 27.
Muck said he has owned and sold a variety of facilities and companies, including those focused on septic, garbage and recycling. He also said he has worked for the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Oregon Department of Corrections, and he said he was a volunteer with the Harney County Sheriff’s Office. He is also a veteran of the Oregon National Guard.
If elected, Muck, who claims he has been blackmailed by county officials, said he would move swiftly to bring in state and federal regulators to fix departments he believes are “lawless,” including the offices of the sheriff and district attorney and local realtors.
“I’m just tired of it,” Muck said. “Someone’s got to take a stand.”
He said the presence of marijuana growers on what says are illegal subdivisions heightens the need for somebody to clean up the county. Muck said marijuana growers are using large amounts of water and said he believes that there need to be stricter regulations to ensure that local aquifers are not run dry.
