commission recommended building a new landfill locally rather than shipping waste somewhere else.
The new facility may also be home to other waste management related operations, such as waste diversion for recycling, a system that will produce renewable natural gas and organic composting, according to a county memo.
On Wednesday, the commission will talk about what an ideal site would be like.
Parametrix, the company that was given the contract by the county to help navigate the landfill-siting process, has developed the initial criteria to help determine that.
Factors that will be considered include how available the site is or whether it can be easily purchased, how stable the land is, and the proximity to drinking water wells and main roadways, according to a county memo. Scores will be used to rank and weigh the importance of each.
In the first phase, 12 sites will be identified.
Three sites will later be identified in a more focused site evaluation effort and conceptual plans will be made for each one, according to the memo. Those plans will include “access, grading, excavation, and placement of environmental and operational infrastructure,” according to the memo.
Initial results from the broad site evaluation effort will be presented to the Solid Waste Advisory Committee in August.
The goal is to narrow down and complete the evaluation process by March of next year.
This topic is scheduled to be discussed around 11 a.m. on Wednesday during the regular Deschutes County Commission meeting.
(1) comment
Pardon the pun, but don't waste any time. Make a decision on a new site and get to work. Done is better than perfect.
