Crimes against people rose in 2022 in Bend to the highest level since at least 2018, with 40 more than last year, according to an annual report from the Bend Police Department. But overall, crime rates per capita are trending down as the city continues to grow, according to the report's data and Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz. 

Crimes against people, which include assaults, sex crimes and robberies, rose in 2022 in Bend to the highest level since at least 2018, with 40 more than last year, according to an annual report from the Bend Police Department published Thursday. 

But overall, crime rates per capita are trending down as the city continues to grow, according to the report's data and Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz. 

