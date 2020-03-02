Five years after his arrest, a Redmond man has received a 25-year prison sentence for raping a 12-year-old girl.
And though the 2015 rape case is now finished, Ezequiel Sandoval Garcia — known to Redmond Police officers as “E-Z” and in court documents by several aliases — is not yet done in Deschutes County Circuit Court. Before he begins his prison term, Sandoval must first resolve a local case alleging he absconded during his first rape trial, and that could take several more months.
Sandoval Garcia, 46, lived in the U.S. for 30 years and owned a chain of auto mechanic shops in Central Oregon. He was arrested after his victim described being raped to her mother, who went to police.
The night before his trial was to begin in 2017, Sandoval Garcia allegedly cut off his GPS ankle monitor and left it in a trash can in his lawyer’s office.
Police say Sandoval Garcia lived in Mexico for more than a year.
He returned to America and was captured attempting to enter Canada using a fake name. A Canadian customs official found documents containing Sandoval Garcia’s real name among his property. The official searched Sandoval Garcia’s name online and read Bulletin articles about his 2015 arrest.
Sandoval Garcia came to court Thursday wearing navy jail clothes, shackles on his hands and feet, and escorted by five deputies.
He was scheduled to enter a guilty plea on a failure to appear charge, but, for the second week in a row, he denied being a pedophile.
“If you believe it or not, that is the truth,” Sandoval Garcia said through an interpreter.
Sandoval Garcia claimed that exonerating evidence was left out of his rape trial. He turned and directed his remarks to Redmond Police Det. Eric Beckwith, the lead investigator of his case, seated in the gallery.
“You know why you didn’t see me in 20 years? Because I never violated any laws,” Sandoval Garcia said. “I’ve never had to be in court. I’ve never had a legal problem.”
Beckwith stared back at Sandoval Garcia.
Judge Wells Ashby cut off the defendant after several minutes.
When Ashby issued his verdict in Sandoval Garcia’s rape trial several weeks ago, he said two pieces of evidence were the most persuasive — Sandoval’s DNA found on the victim, and the victim’s own, powerful courtroom testimony.
Oregon’s Jessica’s Law applied in the sentencing, because Sandoval Garcia was older than 18 at the time he raped a child 12 or younger.
“You are not the victim here,” Ashby told Sandoval Garcia. “You were convicted because the evidence against you was overwhelming.”
The victim in the case has been receiving counseling since the abuse, prosecutor Rosalie Matthews told the court.
“Ezequiel Sandoval Garcia sexually assaulted a child, then fled to Mexico and then to Canada,” District Attorney John Hummel said in a statement. “Thanks to the excellent investigation conducted by the Redmond Police Department, the professional work of the Canadian Immigration authorities, the support of Oregon Governor (Kate) Brown, and my team of deputy attorneys who prosecuted a heck of a case, he was held accountable.”
Sandoval Garcia said he was being “forced” to take a plea deal for failure to appear. Ashby said he couldn’t accept a forced plea, so he scheduled a 1-day trial in June.
