Eight days from the 2020 general election, the race for Deschutes County sheriff grew more heated Monday as several current and former employees of the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office — all women — publicly denounced what they called a “toxic” culture inside the agency.
“Leadership made sure that the women who worked inside the Deschutes County Sheriff's office knew we were not respected or valued as team members,” said former deputy Julie Sloop. “Women were never seen as equals.”
Statements from Sloop and former employees Denise Senner and Julie Lovrein, as well as a lawyer representing current deputy Crystal Jansen, were read at a press conference Monday outside Crows Feet Commons. Speakers also mentioned several former and ongoing lawsuits and labor grievances filed against Sheriff Shane Nelson and alleged he has demonstrated a historical pattern of hazing and harassment, as well as a failure to recruit and hire more women.
"During my last year at the DCSO, I watched no less than eight women leave their posts due to a combination of bullying, oppression, demotions, false accusations, and ultimately fear," said Senner's statement. "Fear for their futures, fear for their families, and fear for their sanity.”
Nelson did not return a written request for comment.
"Working directly with the command staff as their legal assistant, that really exposed me to the depths of unethical, unprofessional, and misogynistic behavior occurring within the upper management of the organization," said Lovrein, who worked at the office from 2009 to 2018.
Sloop was a deputy from 2006-2007, before Nelson was appointed sheriff in 2015, though Nelson was a member of the office's command staff at the time.
In attendance Monday were several local women leaders, including city councilor Gena Goodman-Campbell and Mayor Sally Russell, who read a statement in support of women experiencing workplace harassment.
Nelson is running for re-election against Bend Police officer Scott Schaier.
Schaier, who did not attend, said his campaign was not involved in Monday's press conference, but said he’s talked to “many” current and former male and female sheriff's office employees who’ve made similar claims about the office culture. He called it “mind-blowing” the sheriff’s office does not have a female deputy in a leadership position.
“For one of the largest sheriff’s offices in the state, that’s not acceptable 30 years ago, and it’s certainly not acceptable today.”
The press conference was emceed by Morgan Schmidt, a Bend pastor and activist. She told The Bulletin several of the women reached out to her several days ago for help organizing the event.
"It came together over the weekend really, really quickly," she said.
At the end of the press conference, Schmidt said women worried about coming forward with stories of harassment could do so confidentially through a new website titled Deschutes Women Speak Out.
The six women aren’t the only sheriff's office employees speaking about Nelson. Deputy Stacy Crawford recently stepped aside as president of the sheriff's office deputy union to help elect Schaier, he said, though he remains on staff as a deputy. He can be seen in Schaier campaign ads saying Nelson is “wrong for Deschutes County.”
