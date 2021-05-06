A former Redmond resident is facing federal charges for allegedly drugging and sexually abusing a 6-year-old child in her care.
On Tuesday, a grand jury in U.S. District Court in Eugene charged Selina Wynne Duflo with two counts of transportation of child pornography and two counts of using a minor to produce a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct.
Evidence of those alleged crimes was found by federal agents on two cellphones and a laptop computer, according to her indictment.
Duflo, 33, originally faced 22 felony counts in Deschutes County Circuit Court for roughly the same alleged behavior as the federal case.
Her local attorney had recently filed a motion declaring that the search of Duflo’s phones and laptop violated the Oregon Constitution’s provisions on unlawful search and seizure.
Prosecutors also moved this week to dismiss the local charges. Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said that after discussions with federal prosecutors, he determined the case was more appropriate in that venue due to the cross-state nature of Duflo’s alleged offenses.
On Thursday, a judge dismissed the state court charges.
Duflo’s case began in July 2019, when Facebook sent information to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about Daniel Seibert of Lake Forest, California.
Agents with the Department of Homeland Security learned that Seibert, 29, had been in contact with a child in Utah and had received child pornography from that child. Authorities searched Seibert’s digital devices and found photos of him with Duflo, some of which depicted child pornography.
In 2019, Duflo was living in Michigan. Federal prosecutors said that year, Seibert traveled from California to Michigan to have sex with a 6-year-old child in her care.
She allegedly attempted to render the child unconscious by using over-the-counter drugs before having Seibert engage in sex acts with the victim, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office.
When the investigation into Duflo began, she was living in Redmond. Local police searched her home and phone, and she was questioned and allegedly made incriminating statements, according to court documents.
Duflo’s former local attorney, Joel Wirtz, wrote in court filings that Seibert had “groomed” her, and waited for the opportunity to coerce her into engaging in horrible behavior.
Duflo and Seibert met in a video game chat room. Duflo soon identified that she’d suffered a history of sexual and physical abuse, Wirtz wrote in court documents. Wirtz called Seibert a pedophile who had pursued Duflo because she was a vulnerable mother of a young girl.
Duflo was in an abusive relationship at the time and Seibert offered her money to help leave the relationship, Wirtz wrote. Seibert coerced her into sending him photos of her driver’s license and Social Security card. His requests became more and more “nefarious,” her lawyer wrote.
In March, 2020, Seibert pleaded guilty to producing child pornography, traveling to engage in illicit sex and using a facility of commerce to induce a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.
He was sentenced in January to more than 24 years in prison, the Associated Press reported.
