The Bend woman shot by police after leading officers on a wild, drunken, 50-mile pursuit was sentenced to 30 days in jail as her case concluded Friday in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
Danielle Nichole Bower, 28, pleaded guilty to four counts of reckless endangering and one of DUII. Her sentence also included 18 months probation and 150 hours community service. She was allowed to enter the court’s DUII diversion program and her driver's license was suspended for 90 days.
Bower, who at the time of the incident was a manager at the Bend software firm Five Talent, had no prior criminal convictions.
Two officers shot Bower five times in the early hours of March 9, leaving her hospitalized with serious injuries.
The defense and prosecution came to court having agreed on a 20-day jail sentence but Judge Alison Emerson felt that sentence was too light.
Bower wore pants and a long-sleeve shirt to court and no medical equipment was visible. She didn’t speak at the hearing, her first appearance in court. Because she retained an attorney, instead of being assigned a public defender, her attorney was able to negotiate the case prior to her first appearance.
On March 9, several hours before she was admitted as a gunshot victim, Bower showed up at the emergency department of St. Charles Bend covered in blood and made statements that alarmed security guards.
She ignored the commands of two Bend officers who were at the hospital for another matter, and drove off. For more than an hour and a half, she led officers from Bend Police and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office on a pursuit that took them up and down the Bend Parkway before heading east on U.S. Highway 20 through the badlands. About 40 miles out of town, she drove off the road and was surrounded by pursuing officers.
They ordered her out of her vehicle but she accelerated backward in the direction of officer Victor Umnitz, according to the findings of the official investigation. In response, officer Tim Williams and Sgt. Tommy Russell fired 14 times , striking her in the arms, neck and torso.
Now, the officers were 40 miles outside of town in a light snow with a gunshot victim. They put Bower in Russell’s car and raced back to Bend, meeting a waiting ambulance to continue the patient transport.
After the incident, Russell, Williams and Umnitz were placed on paid leave as Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel investigated their use of deadly force. On April 10, Hummel announced he wouldn’t charge the officers and instead, would charge Bower with numerous felonies.
Hummel’s investigation revealed that prior to arriving at the ER, Bower drank excessively at her home with her husband and one of his friends. The friend and Bower argued and at one point, he struck her in the face, which is why she drove herself to the hospital.
It was later learned that when she arrived at the hospital covered in blood, it was due to a broken nose. It’s thought the injury was sustained in the fight with the husband’s friend, but, as Hummel said in his charging decision announcement, the “fog of intoxication” likely prevents the truth from being known with certainty.
Following Friday’s hearing, Hummel added a new piece of information to the case. In addition to the broken nose, Bower suffered a brain bleed in the assault at her house. Alcohol alone likely wouldn’t have caused Bower to go “over the edge,” Hummel said.
“I think the combination of her extremely high alcohol level with the brain injury is what led her to do what she did,” Hummel said. “Were it not for the brain injury, I would have sought more significant charges.”
Reached Friday, a spokeswoman for Five Talent declined to say whether Bower was still employed there or offer comment.
