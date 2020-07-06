The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman found in her home Sunday northwest of Redmond.
The woman’s name was not released by the sheriff's office.
According to a news release, a member of the woman’s family called police after failing to reach her. Then, around 10:30 a.m., deputies performed a welfare check at her home in the 300 block of SW 35th Street.
“Deputies arrived and found an adult female deceased inside the residence,” wrote sheriff’s office spokesman Lt. William Bailey in a news release.
Deschutes County detectives are being assisted by the Oregon State Police crime lab, Oregon Medical Examiner’s Office and the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office.
District Attorney John Hummel said the death could not be immediately ruled a natural death, accidental death or suicide.
"It's a suspicious death and detectives are looking into it," Hummel said. "There are no charges yet, but that could come."
