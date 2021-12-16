A woman and man were killed in a double homicide at a Tigard apartment complex Thursday, police say.
Tigard police said officers responded about noon to reports of a shooting at The Birches apartment complex, 11485 SW Greenburg Road. Officers found the woman and man, who died at the scene.
“Every available officer that we had went to the scene and then detectives, of course, and the Washington County Major Crimes team,” said Kelsey Anderson, a spokesperson for Tigard Police.
Anderson confirmed the shooting was being investigated as a double homicide, not a murder-suicide.
Authorities asked neighbors to stay inside their homes as police deployed a K9 unit to search for suspects or clues, but called off the track after the search went cold after a short period of time, Anderson said.
Police said it’s likely the suspect or suspects left the area in a car. No one has been arrested, but investigators don’t think there’s an ongoing safety threat in the area.
There have been two previous homicide in Tigard this year — a stabbing in an apartment complex; and a shooting during a domestic disturbance — but Anderson said the deaths were a separate trend from the homicide spike in Portland.
“Four people have been killed in Tigard this year,” said Anderson. “That’s pretty unusual, but I wouldn’t draw any correlation between that and the gun violence that has been happening in Portland.”
Police have not released information about the circumstances of the double homicide. An investigation is underway.
