The Bend woman critically injured in an alleged Christmas Day assault died from her injuries over the weekend at St. Charles Bend. The man police believe is responsible, Randy Kilby, could now face a murder charge.
Bend Police officers arrested Randall Richard Kilby around noon Dec. 25, several hours after he called 911 to say Daphne Banks had fallen and hit her head in a house in the 6000 block of Granite Drive. Doctors at St. Charles Bend told police her injuries weren’t consistent with a fall as Kilby described. He was taken to jail on suspicion of second-degree assault.
The Deschutes County District Attorney’s office has yet to charge Kilby, 35, who was allowed out of jail several days after his arrest.
District Attorney John Hummel said a murder charge could be coming. Because only two people — Kilby and Banks — know for certain what happened, forensic evidence will be crucial in that determination. Investigators will also look for inconsistencies in Kilby’s statements to police.
An autopsy on Banks is scheduled for this week.
Kilby, 36, has an extensive criminal record, the subject of 29 criminal cases in Deschutes County since 2004. Additionally, he has two pending cases, one from 2019, when he was allegedly impaired and drove away from officers, crashing into three vehicles in two parts of town. This year, he was arrested for an alleged injury hit and run.
He’s pleaded not guilty in both cases.
"Mr. Kilby continues to cooperate with all ongoing investigations," said his attorney, Michelle McIver, on Monday. "He is saddened by the loss of his dear friend and shares his sincere condolences with (Banks') family."
Relatives of Banks say she knew Kilby, though they’re not sure how well.
Banks, 43, was born in Evansville, Indiana, and moved to Bend as a teenager.
A difficult upbringing led her into drug addiction, which she suffered from all her life, her daughter, Rio Killian, said. Banks’ problem brought her into regular contact with police, to the point her two daughters were placed in foster care.
Around age 30, Banks was charged in a major case in Deschutes County involving allegations of burglary, rape and a stolen motor home. She ultimately pleaded guilty to four charges, including a sex offense. She had subsequent arrests for meth possession and failing to register as a sex offender.
Despite her trouble with addiction and the law, she always loved her children and later, her grandchildren, Killian said. Near the end of her life, she texted her two daughters every day to tell them she loved them.
“We took mom off life support on Friday and we got to spend quality time with her without all the tubes attached, just talking to her and telling her much we love her,” Killian said. “We are very sad about this situation, but we are glad she is no longer suffering.”
Banks’ family is raising money for cremation on GoFundMe.
