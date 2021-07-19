A Washington woman was sentenced Monday to nearly six years in prison for her role in a November 2020 home-invasion and kidnapping in Culver.
Kyeesha Arlene Alvarez, 26, appeared by video in Jefferson County Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit custodial interference and one count of second-degree assault.
According to police, Alvarez was part of a trio acting at the behest of Breann Raeren Redfox that attempted to abduct Redfox's 7-month-old daughter from the child's legal guardian.
The trio consisted of Alvarez, Veronica Delores Redfox and Caleb William Asher.
Veronica Redfox is mother of Alvarez and Breann Redfox. Asher was Alvarez's boyfriend at the time.
Breann Redfox does not have parental rights over her child. The child's legal guardian, Tammy Matthews, is her paternal grandmother.
The Nov. 1, 2020, showdown was described by police at the time as "one grandmother versus another."
According to a probable cause statement filed with the court, the trio drove to Matthews' home that night under the guise of visiting the child.
At one point, one of the three allegedly grabbed the child safety seat the girl was in while Matthews was pushed hard to the ground and kicked and punched, according to police. When a friend of Matthews', Robert Stephenson, tried to defend her, Asher shot Stephenson in the chest.
The trio escaped with the child, but several hours later, they were arrested. The child was returned to relatives on her father's side. Matthews and Stephenson were hospitalized for several days for their injuries.
With Alvarez's sentencing, three of four defendants have now resolved their cases.
In April, Asher pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree assault and one of second-degree attempted murder and was sentenced to nine years in prison. He's currently incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution.
In May, Breann Redfox, 24, pleaded no contest to one count of conspiracy to commit custodial interference. She was sentenced to nearly 200 days jail, time she'd already served.
Veronica Delores Redfox, 56, remains charged with seven felonies. She's pleaded not guilty and a jury trial is scheduled for October.
