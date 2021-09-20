A Prineville woman will serve five years in prison for causing the death of Madras mother of four Doretta "Dee Dee" Smith.
Jenna Rae Campbell, 22, appeared remotely Monday afternoon for sentencing in Jefferson County Circuit Court.
Last month, Campbell signed plea petitions in two cases: one alleging criminally negligent homicide in the death of Smith, the other concerning crimes committed in Deschutes County while on the run from the law.
On Monday, Judge Daina Vitolins agreed to the terms of a settlement joining the cases, negotiated by Campbell's lawyer and prosecutors with Deschutes and Jefferson counties. She'll serve five years in prison to be followed by three years post-prison supervision as well as pay restitution in the form of funeral expenses.
Smith's eldest child, Zack Sammons, 24, brought with him to court an urn containing his mother's ashes. He said the resolution has hit his three younger sisters hard. He has been unable to contact his youngest sister since she ran away from home one month ago.
"I'm just sort confused why it's such a small sentence," he told the judge. "My mom was a really good person. She was always willing to do anything for anyone."
Discussing the facts of the case, Jefferson County District Attorney Steve Leriche called the incident leading to Smith's death "quite a bit of chaos."
"The defendant was under the influence of methamphetamine," Leriche said. "In fact, both parties were under the influence of methamphetamine."
On Dec. 16, Campbell was in the garage of a home belonging to several friends at 896 SW First St. in Madras.
At the time, Smith believed Campbell was involved in the theft of Smith's daughter's backpack. She and an associate, Robert Holquin, traveled to the house to confront Campbell about it.
Campbell was armed with a loaded handgun. Smith also had a weapon: a ball bearing attached to a lanyard, Leriche said on Monday.
According to the police account, Campbell pulled the gun on Smith and Holquin attempted to grab it. The gun "went off" in Campbell's hand.
A single bullet traveled through Smith's heart. She died shortly after.
For four days, Campbell eluded police. She and an accomplice, Thomas David James Cross, set up a fake drug deal with a man they knew. They robbed him and stole his Ford Ranger. Campbell later crashed the truck near Smith Rock while being pursued by police. She and Cross parted ways and she ran to a nearby home, where she pointed a firearm at the family of four while attempting to steal a vehicle.
She was arrested shortly after in the driveway of the home in Terrebonne.
The sentence in the second case, 54 months in prison, was assigned to run concurrent with the sentence in the homicide case.
Last month, Cross was sentenced last month to five years in prison for pleading guilty to two felonies: attempted first-degree robbery and unlawful use of a weapon.
On Monday, Campbell's attorney, Geoffrey Gokey, noted for the judge his client didn't go to the 1st Street house intending to hurt Smith or anyone else.
"The evidence is the gun was in her hands when it went off, and my client feels terrible about that," Gokey said, adding that his client has been addicted to meth for 10 years.
Campbell declined an opportunity to address the court.
Vitolins apologized to Sammons for Campbell's silence.
"To the members of Ms. Smith's family, I am sorry that Ms. Campbell was not able to express any feelings of remorse or apologize for essentially killing your loved one. But I do want to tell you that I am very sorry for your loss."
Sammons declined to comment as he left the courthouse.
"I'm done dealing with this place," he said.
