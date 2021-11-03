Redmond police car

Redmond Police

 Jarod Opperman/Bulletin file photo

Redmond Police say they've arrested the woman who drove into a pedestrian Oct. 26 and fled the scene.

Amanda Grace McManus, 22, was arrested around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Police did not name McManus' alleged victim, though she is named in McManus' indictment as Haley J. Osborne. Police said McManus knew the victim.

McManus was arraigned Wednesday in Deschutes County Circuit Court on charges of second-degree assault, felony hit and run, reckless driving and reckless endangering.

Police say around 3:42 a.m., McManus drove a red 2010 GMC truck into Osborne near the corner of SW Obsidian Avenue and SW 25th Street. 

McManus is being held at the Deschutes County jail on $100,000 bond.

