A 23-year-old woman was killed in an ATV crash late Sunday afternoon northwest of Prineville.
The woman's name has not been released by the Crook County Sheriff's Office, pending notification of her family.
Authorities received a call from a person out of state who said her friend had been driving an ATV and was possibly injured. The two had been talking on the phone when the call was dropped.
Deputies arrived at the location on NE Puckett Road to find a red Honda four-wheeler half-submerged in an irrigation canal. The woman was killed in the crash, the sheriff's office said in a statement.
"Evidence on scene indicates that alcohol was a factor in the crash," said Sgt. Tim Durheim in a statement.
