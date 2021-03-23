REDMOND — The retrial of Luke Anton Wirkkala, which entered its third day Tuesday, offered familiar evidence, with numerous witnesses careful to repeat their exact testimony from the original murder trial in 2014.
Wirkkala is accused of the Feb. 4, 2013, killing of a houseguest, David Ryder, 31, with a close range blast from a Remington pump-action shotgun. Wirkkala says he acted in self-defense after Ryder strangled and tried to rape him.
Witnesses on Tuesday included police officers involved in the initial investigation and forensic analysts. Evidence included photos showing obvious scratches on Wirkkala’s neck — the same images seen on placards waved by relatives outside the Deschutes County Courthouse several weekends ahead of trial.
Wirkkala testified in the first trial he feared for his life. He said it was a side of Ryder he’d never seen before.
Prosecutors with the Oregon Department of Justice are resubmitting much of the evidence from 2014, including the 12-gauge shotgun that has spent most of the past eight years in a cardboard box in an evidence locker at the Bend Police Department. Because it’s a retrial, there’s pressure on witnesses to give exactly the same testimony as in the first trial. That was the case Tuesday and Friday, when witness Cameron Crownover’s testimony was word-for-word the same as before — only it was spoken in this trial by another person.
Crownover is the nephew of Wirkkala’s girlfriend at the time of the killing, Rachel Rasmussen, and was in the home that night. Under questioning in the first trial, Crownover, who has been diagnosed with autism, was unable to remember many of the details from that night, despite repeated prompting from the prosecutor.
He testified to hearing a loud thud and shattering glass, followed by Wirkkala yelling, “I f------ killed him.”
Now 24, Crownover’s autism inhibits his ability to recall events accurately, his mother, Jennifer Benedict, testified Friday. Benedict said the shooting caused severe PTSD in her son, whom she called “the sweetest person I know.”
Due to Crownover’s condition, the state received permission for a legal intern to take his place on the witness stand. On Friday, law clerk Caleb Stats and prosecutor Jayme Kimberly read dialog from the first trial, with Stats as Crownover and Kimberly as his questioner.
At one point, Kimberly read questions originally posed by defense attorney Joel Wirtz, who has represented Wirkkala in both trials, and who was seated several feet away.
Tuesday featured other evidence that factored prominently in the first trial: recordings of Wirkkala’s time in police custody after the shooting. Wirkkala’s unusual demeanor after Ryder’s death was a salient fact of the first trial for many.
Wirkkala was driven by a Bend Police officer from his home to the Bend Police station and taken to an interview room. The officers testified that for the next hour they waited for a detective to arrive at the station to formally interview Wirkkala.
“My goal was simply to keep him company,” officer Michael Hatoor testified Tuesday.
Wirkkala showed an interest in the officers, breaking the silence at numerous points to ask about their lives and opinions about music and other art, Hatoor testified.
“So you ski or snowboard?” Wirkkala asked officer Scott Eliott.
At one point, Wirkkala got serious.
“Now I’m here — that f----g guy,” he said, indicating Ryder. “But I’d trade places with him in a second.”
Wirkkala’s demeanor changed when detective Tim Knea tried to interview him, with Wirkkala eventually telling Knea to “cut the s--t.”
In 2014, the jury did not accept Wirkkala’s defense. The court of appeals later ruled that jury heard portions of the interview with Knea that took place after Wirkkala had requested an attorney.
A partial version of the recording was played in court Tuesday.
Trial proceedings continue Wednesday with more witnesses for the prosecution.
