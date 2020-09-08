The Old McKenzie Highway, Oregon Highway 242, is closed due to wildfire in the Santiam Canyon area, state highway officials said at 8:25 a.m. Tuesday.
The Oregon Department of Transportation will staff gates to allow people to leave but not to enter.
The approximately 30-mile stretch of highway was closed because it connects to other highways affected by wildfire in the area.
“We don’t want people getting on it and getting in trouble,” said ODOT spokesman Peter Murphy.
Dry conditions have caused wildfires around the state and led to numerous road closures.
"At approximately 8:30 p.m. (Monday) night a new fire was reported on Forest lands at milepost 47 on Oregon Route 126, also known as McKenzie River Highway," said Jennifer O’Leary, a spokesperson for the Willamette National Forest. "The fire caused a closure of Oregon Route 126 and Level 3-Go evacuations in the McKenzie River Corridor extending from Leaburg to the McKenzie River Ranger Station."
Engines and rural fire departments are continuing to work on the fires, Cipriano said.
