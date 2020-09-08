State officials closed the McKenzie Pass Highway on Tuesday due to wildfire in the Santiam Canyon area.
The Oregon Department of Transportation will staff gates at the road, also known as state Highway 242, to allow people to leave but not to enter.
The approximately 30-mile stretch of highway was closed because it connects to other highways affected by wildfire in the area.
“We don’t want people getting on it and getting in trouble,” ODOT spokesman Peter Murphy said Tuesday morning.
Dry conditions have caused wildfires around the state and led to numerous road closures.
The fire was reported on forestlands at milepost 47 on state Highway 126 about 8:30 p.m. Monday, said Jennifer O’Leary, a spokesperson for the Willamette National Forest. The fire led to the closure of Highway 126 and evacuation orders in the McKenzie River Corridor extending from Leaburg to the McKenzie River Ranger Station, O'Leary said.
