Central Oregon’s top law enforcement leaders are divided over the level of scrutiny given to the small, but vocal activist group Central Oregon Peacekeepers.
On one side is Deschutes County’s outspoken progressive district attorney, John Hummel, who said the Bend Police Department is “obsessed” with the activists.
On the other: Police Chief Mike Krantz and City Manager Eric King.
“I agree with the chief on many issues, but on this one, we fundamentally disagree,” Hummel said. “He thinks the policing his officers have done toward the Central Oregon Peacekeepers and others is perfectly appropriate and I think it’s not.”
The latest dispute relates to the June 23 city clearing of a homeless camp on Emerson Avenue.
Several hours in, officers tackled and arrested 32-year-old Darren Hiatt, who can be seen on video running past a police perimeter despite cries by officers to stop. As officers struggled with the man on the ground, four people associated with the Peacekeepers also crossed the perimeter, police say. The five people were cited by police for trespassing, disorderly conduct and interfering with an officer. Police forwarded to Hummel’s office more than six hours of body cam footage and copies of incident and arrest reports by 14 officers contained in a single PDF.
In response, in a July 16 memo first reported by Oregon Public Broadcasting, Hummel excoriated Bend Police’s “62-page report” for its undercover tactics aimed that day at the Peacekeepers, including their checking license plates of cars there and if any of the activists had criminal records. “This is the kind of conduct that should never happen in American law enforcement,” Hummel wrote.
“The Peacekeepers have never been violent. Why are we spending time on surveilling people who have never been violent?” Hummel told The Bulletin. “I’ve tried to figure out why that is, and to me it’s pretty obvious: it’s because the Peacekeepers yell insults at the police officers.”
Krantz, whose first year as chief coincided with a nationwide movement calling for police reform, shot back with a letter cosigned by the city manager defending his officers. He wrote his department followed standard reporting and documentation procedure for incidents involving the use of force.
“We disagree with the district attorney’s characterization of the Bend Police Department’s actions and especially his opinions on the department’s motivations regarding this event,” Krantz wrote.
Krantz said the district attorney’s office declined to send a representative to the June 23 cleanup.
“We do believe that if the invitation had been accepted, the DA’s office would have seen that Bend police officers conducted themselves professionally, courteously and within all legal boundaries,” Krantz wrote.
The Peacekeepers is one of a handful of activist groups formed in Central Oregon in the summer of racial upheaval that followed the May 2020 murder of Black man George Floyd by a Minneapolis Police officer. Group founder Luke Richter and a few others livestreamed their presence at numerous protests and public events, taking on elected leaders, media outlets, Trump supporters and other leftwing activists. Then, Richter stood in front of a bus.
Early on the morning of Aug. 12, a woman with a local aid organization received word from a family that immigration officials were rounding up county residents as part of a larger sweep. She informed Richter, who arrived at the two jail buses parked behind SpringHill Suites Bend on Industrial Way and began livestreaming as he physically blocked one of them from leaving.
By midday, hundreds of people had joined the peaceful protest, and by evening it was national news. Ultimately, scores of federal officers arrived and removed two men from the buses.
Hummel, who attended for several hours, did not hide his loyalties.
“I’ve never been more disgusted with my government or more proud of my community,” he tweeted the next day.
A few months later on Oct. 4, the Peacekeepers were at the center of a confrontation between Trump supporters and an activist associated with Black Lives Matter at Pilot Butte State Park.
The organizer of a Trump truck caravan had learned of a picnic organized by a BLM group, and rerouted trucks to the park. The scene descended into chaos after a small Trump flag was ripped from a truck: punches were thrown, bear spray discharged and a Trump supporter allegedly aimed a handgun at people he thought were stealing his vehicle. (They were in fact trying to stop his truck from rolling away.)
The next day, Peacekeepers and other activists protested outside the Bend Police headquarters, angry that the man who allegedly pointed the gun, Jake Strayer, had not been arrested at the scene.
Following a monthlong investigation, Bend Police sent Hummel a report debriefing the incident and recommending weapons charges against Strayer as well as Richter, who is seen on video spraying a crowd of people with a chemical agent.
Hummel responded by announcing he isn’t bound by police recommendations and saying he would charge Strayer and others, though not Richter, who in Hummel’s determination had been acting in response to a perceived a threat when he sprayed the crowd.
Strayer failed to appear at his November arraignment. He remains charged with five crimes including the felony of unlawful use of a weapon and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Like many affluent communities in the U.S., Bend has struggled to address lately the interrelated issues of rapid population growth and growing homelessness. The June 23 incident related to a City Council-directed effort to clear a homeless camp on Emerson Avenue. The day in question, government workers were collecting and inventorying items left behind after officers had cleared the camp of people.
Bend Police Lt. Adam Juhnke was tasked with supervising officers during the cleanup. They were to maintain a perimeter that would allow city and state workers to clear the area. Juhnke wrote in his report that he arrived the day before to encourage camp residents to leave before morning.
Juhnke arrived at 4:50 a.m. the day of the cleanup. City public works employees began arriving at 5 a.m. and closed Emerson Avenue and a two-block section of NE Second St. By 6:30 a.m., barricades and police tape had been placed around the camp, all the people cleared and the cleanup was under way, Juhnke wrote.
The most high-profile incident of the day occurred shortly after 8:08 a.m., when Hiatt, wearing only shorts, reportedly walked past police barricades toward portable bathrooms brought for workers in the cleanup zone. Sgt. Tom Pine told him to stop and Hiatt allegedly responded, “Then where can I piss, m--------r?”
Officers say they directed him to several nearby public bathrooms, including some at a homeless shelter a block away. Several officers wrote that at this time, they worried Hiatt might attack some of the workers clearing the camp. Police wrote Hiatt was “puffing up,” getting ready to make a break for the bathrooms.
Officer Whitney Dickson wrote that she heard Hiatt say officers needed to let him use the bathroom, and used a racial slur several times, according to police. Officer Raymond Marrington reportedly told Hiatt his comments were “highly racist.”
Around this time, protester Mike Satcher reportedly yelled out, “Those restrooms right there are our property and he has permission to use them.” Juhnke’s report blames Satcher specifically for “instigating” Hiatt to charge.
While officers struggled with Hiatt, Richter and a fellow Peacekeeper with his group allegedly approached officers “aggressively,” a characterization he did not dispute.
He said his group was on scene that day to observe police activities and assist aid organizations. He said the different groups chipped in to rent the portable toilets in question. He also said he never heard Hiatt use a racial slur, or any yelling from him.
Hiatt, Satcher and the two others described as Peacekeepers are coded in police documents as “white.” Richter’s race is coded as “unknown,” though the Brazil-born Richter told The Bulletin he’s afro-Latino.
Hummel said officers could have allowed Hiatt to use the bathroom. He said he saw people on video who also crossed the police perimeter after Hiatt was tackled, but they weren’t cited.
Hummel said it isn’t fair to enforce laws more strictly against people who insult law enforcement.
“I’m not going to charge people who were insulting police for trespassing when we’re not charging people for trespassing who didn’t insult police,” Hummel said, citing the Equal Protection clause of the U.S. Constitution.
“That bothers me personally,” he said. “If you’re insulted and the response is to police more aggressively the people who insult you, and less aggressively against the people who don’t, then this isn’t the profession for you.”
Hummel has been critical of police tactics and officer actions, though he’s sided with law enforcement in every deadly force investigation that’s crossed his desk since taking office in 2014, In March 2020, he criticized Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson for “bending over backwards” to help conservative activists flout the governor’s social-distancing provisions.
As to whether his decision might encourage vigilantism, Hummel said favoring those who support those in power over those critical of people in power can also lead to unrest. And as to whether the Peacekeepers should consider how their message is received, he said, “Look, I’m a white, middle-aged man who’s head of a criminal justice agency, so far be it for me to tell people of color and people who are advocating for people of color how they should deliver their message.”
“I’ve heard people like the Peacekeepers say, well we’ve been talking like upper-class white people for 400 years and what’s that done for us?” Hummel added. “I think people from marginalized communities are tired of delivering their message in the way people in power would like.”
Hummel said he and Krantz have a “positive” relationship, speaking often, and frankly, by phone. Hummel decided to write the July 16 memo specifically to let King, the city manager, know how he feels. In the time since he sent Krantz his memo, Hummel said he’s invited the chief to meet with him and the Peacekeepers, but Krantz hasn’t taken him up on it.
Richter said he would break the law again if he sees seven officers using what he called excessive force on a person.
“If it means stopping a situation like what happened to George Floyd, absolutely.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.