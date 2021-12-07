Crook County District Attorney Wade Whiting will be the next judge of the 22nd Judicial District, serving Crook and Jefferson counties.
The governor's office on Monday announced Whiting, 39, will take over for Michael McLane, who announced in September he would return to private practice in Bend.
Whiting graduated from high school in Camas, Washington, and attended Brigham Young University in Utah. He earned his law degree from the University of Kansas before moving to Madras, where he worked for a private law firm for nearly three years.
In 2013, he joined the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office. He was appointed to serve as Crook County District Attorney in 2017.
Whiting lives with his family in Prineville.
McLane, a former state representative and House Republican leader, served 28 months as judge.
