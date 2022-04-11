Wintry conditions caused a number of minor crashes around Deschutes County on Monday morning.
Bend Police assisted with two single-vehicle collisions on the Bend Parkway.
The first parkway wreck was reported around 7 a.m., as a woman took a turn too fast and crashed into a guardrail near the Revere Avenue exit, causing significant damage to the guardrail. The driver was transported to St. Charles Bend as a precaution, according to Bend Sgt. Cindy Ksenzulak. One lane of southbound traffic was closed temporarily.
The next wreck was a solo rollover reported at 7:58 a.m. That driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Traffic was backed up as a result.
Speed and weather conditions were factors in both crashes, Ksenzulak said.
A number of drivers in Bend took turns too fast Monday, some in roundabouts. Several left their cars after becoming disabled.
"You can't just leave your car," Ksenzulak said. "We don't like to do it but we can tow you for that."
