A Deschutes County bungee jump outfitter is being sued by a Washington man who ruptured a testicle in a 2018 jump, according to a suit filed in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
On July 22, 2018, Joshua Hughes, of Edgewood, Washington, was visiting family in Central Oregon. They decided to go bungee jumping and picked Central Oregon Bungee Adventures, which operates at the PS Ogden State Park on a bridge 300 feet above the Crooked River near Terrebonne.
Hughes signed paperwork and paid a fee, the suit states. A COBA representative fitted him with a safety harness. He walked out to the jump platform, and a bungee cord was attached to his harness.
“As Mr. Hughes neared the bottom of the fall, the cord tightened and the weight of Mr. Hughes’ body applied force onto the safety harness,” the suit states. “The harness at that point was positioned over his testicle and the force caused it to rupture.”
Hughes experienced “severe and prolonged” pain, and continued to with each subsequent bounce up and down after the initial descent, his complaint states.
Hughes filed suit in federal district court in Eugene in December 2018. That lawsuit was dismissed in April, and Hughes filed a complaint the same day in Deschutes County Circuit Court arising from the same injuries.
Hughes alleges COBA was negligent by improperly placing the harness on Hughes and failing to inspect it. His medical expenses total around $20,000, his complaint states. He’s seeking $54,999 in total damages.
A trial date is about a month away.
COBA countered by saying Hughes represented to the company he had a degree of expertise in bungee jumping, including owning his own equipment.
A copy of the two-page release signed by Hughes is included in the court documents.
COBA’s lawyers have asserted that Hughes assumed all risk when he signed the release form and waived any future claims.
