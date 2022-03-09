A Warm Springs woman was sentenced to five-years in prison for her role in a botched robbery that left a Redmond man dead in the summer of 2020.
Stephanie Mae Belgard, 38, is the second of three defendants to be sentenced in the death of Brian Scott Jones.
On Wednesday, she pleaded no contest to first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery in Jefferson County Circuit Court. In addition to prison time, she was assigned three years post-prison supervision.
Co-defendant Theresa Winishut, 28, received essentially the same sentence at last month.
Salbador Angeles Robinson is accused of delivering the knife wound that killed Jones. Robinson, 28, is scheduled to be sentenced later this month.
In interviews with police, the defendants described the attack as a plan to rob Jones that had gone wrong. After Jones fiercely resisted the group's efforts to steal his car, Robinson allegedly stabbed him once in the chest.
That same night, the trio dumped Jones' body on the side of Danube Road, within view of U.S. Highway 26 south of Warm Springs. Early the next morning, a trucker driving by was the first to see it.
Jones' 2005 Toyota Corolla was discovered next door to Winishut's house in Warm Springs, which caused investigators to focus on her and, soon, Belgard and Robinson.
On Tuesday, Robinson filed a petition with the court to enter a guilty plea to first-degree manslaughter and conspiracy to commit robbery. He's agreed to serve 20 years in prison.
Jones, 52, left behind a wife and adult son.
