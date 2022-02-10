MADRAS — When Jennifer Jones’ husband was killed in a botched robbery in 2020, his attackers took part of her, as well.
She got a chance Thursday to explain that when she addressed one of her husband’s attackers, Theresa Marjorie Winishut, 28, during sentencing in a Jefferson County Circuit Courtroom.
“I just really hope she realizes how much damage she caused to my family,” said Jones, who lives in Redmond. “She took away the love of my life.”
Winishut was the first of three people to be sentenced who’ve pleaded guilty in the death of Jones’ husband, Brian, 52.
Winishut pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, for which she will serve five years in prison followed by three years post-prison supervision.
On Aug. 20, 2020, Jones’ body was noticed by a truck driver on Danube Drive, not far from U.S. Highway 97 outside Warm Springs. Later that morning, police found Jones’ 2005 Toyota Corolla next door to Winishut’s home in Warm Springs.
Police eyed Winishut and two of her associates, Stephanie Belgard and Salbador Angeles Robinson. They eventually made statements online and to police indicating they had planned to rob and beat up Jones, but he resisted fiercely until Robinson stabbed him once in the chest.
Belgard, 38, and Robinson, 28, are scheduled to be sentenced in the next two months.
Belgard has signed a deal similar to Winishut’s and agreed to serve five years in exchange for pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit robbery.
Robinson will serve 20 years for conspiracy to commit robbery and first-degree manslaughter.
Jefferson County District Attorney Steven Leriche noted Winishut was the first to agree to plead guilty.
“We hope her time in prison teaches her another way, but we do appreciate that she chose to accept responsibility relatively early compared to other people,” he said.
Leriche read a letter to the court from Jones’ adult son, Tylor, who said, ‘My father did not deserve this.”
“It breaks my heart knowing I will never be able to talk to my father again because of something so senseless and unnecessary,” the letter read. “It also breaks my heart to know my mother will live the rest of her life in misery because of their actions.”
Leriche told the court he witnessed physical deterioration in Jennifer Jones since the case began.
“She’s been severely affected by this,” Leriche told the judge. “I’ve personally observed great weight loss that only misery and anxiety could cause, and I express my sympathies to her.”
Winishut declined to give a statement to the court. For Winishut’s silence, Judge Daina Vitolins apologized to Brian Jones’ family.
Jennifer Jones responded from the gallery: “Whatever they get, they’ll get their comeuppance in hell because that’s where they’re going to go.”
