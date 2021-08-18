The trio accused of murdering a Redmond man last summer and leaving his body on the side of a rural road in Jefferson County took part in plea negotiations this week in Madras.
On Tuesday, co-defendants Theresa Marjorie Winishut, 27; Salbador Robinson-Angeles, 28; and Stephanie Mae Belgard, 38, appeared by video at a daylong settlement conference in Jefferson County Circuit Court.
No future court dates are scheduled in the case.
The trio, all residents of the Warm Springs Indian Reservation, was arrested in February, six months after the body of Brian Scott Jones was discovered by the side of Danube Drive on farmland outside the reservation.
Early on the morning of Aug. 20, 2020, a person called 911 to report seeing a dead body on the side of Danube Drive about 7 miles north of Madras.
Jones' 2005 Toyota Corolla was found a short time later on the Warm Springs reservation.
Police suspected Winishut, Robinson and Belgard were involved in Jones' death early in 2021, but the results of DNA testing provided further confirmation, and the trio was arrested, according to former Jefferson County Sheriff Jim Adkins.
Jones, 51, and his wife of 30 years, Jennifer, had one adult child, a son, according to a GoFundMe page. Prior to Redmond, Jones lived in Prineville, Eugene and Yavapai County, Arizona, according to legal records.
In February, a judge approved an order sealing records in the case. Jefferson County District Attorney Steve Leriche argued any release of information, including the trio's indictments, could jeopardize the ongoing criminal investigation.
Leriche declined to say whether the investigation is still being conducted.
The defendants are being held without bail in the Jefferson County jail.
