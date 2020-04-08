The owner of the Black Bear Diner in Madras learned the awesome power of the Facebook mob this month after his catering trailer was stolen.
Around 7 a.m. March 31, Joe Davis arrived at work and immediately noticed his catering trailer was gone. He walked over to where it should have been and saw the lock on the ground.
Davis provided police a description of the trailer: single-axle, no license plate, heavily decorated.
“The trailer was a billboard, basically. It had ‘Black Bear Diner’ on the front, back and both sides,” Davis told The Bulletin. “It wasn’t black and white, either. It was orange and yellow and hamburgers and bears.”
The trailer is valued at $2,500, but the equipment inside is worth more than $23,000. Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, Davis catered two to four events per month.
A notice went over the police scanner to be on the lookout for the trailer, and an Oregon Department of Transportation employee called to say that about 20 minutes earlier he’d seen a man in a Toyota Tacoma hauling a Black Bear Diner trailer west on U.S. Highway 26 near the Jefferson-Wasco county line.
As police searched for leads, Davis’ friend John Gandy heard the news over the scanner. Gandy posted a picture of the trailer on his page and within a few hours it had been shared thousands of times.
Police used surveillance footage from the diner to get a description of the thief’s truck. They learned that earlier that morning, the driver of the truck, along with a woman, had stopped at the nearby Busy Bee Market and purchased several items. The footage from Busy Bee gave them more information. Soon police learned the driver’s name: Mikel Ray Harris.
Over the next two days, Gandy’s Facebook post was shared more than 40,000 times.
Police received numerous tips from drivers in the Portland area who claimed they saw the trailer, according to court documents.
On April 2, Gresham man Jaden Maxwell told an officer he’d spotted a Toyota Tacoma hauling a Black Bear Diner trailer on 257th Street in Gresham. He said he’d tried to get the driver to pull over by pulling alongside him and yelling the man had a flat tire.
“Mr. Maxwell said the driver did not pull over but took off at a high rate of speed running several red lights in the process,” Madras Police Department Officer Dan Farrester wrote in a search warrant request.
Maxwell provided police with copies of pictures he took of the truck and trailer, which he also posted to Facebook.
That night, the trailer was discovered, stripped of its metal sheeting and heavily damaged, in a parking lot at the closed Lewis and Clark Recreation Area near Troutdale. The only thing inside were metal shelves, according to police.
Based on conversations with police, Davis believes that after stealing the trailer, Harris headed to Interstate 84 and stopped at his girlfriend’s home in Corbett, where he unloaded the contents of the trailer. Davis thinks Harris next headed to his home in Sandy, where he grew nervous after seeing the furor on Facebook and decided to ditch the trailer.
Harris was pulled over near his home by Multnomah County deputies and arrested by a Madras police officer, who transported Harris to the Jefferson County Jail.
Harris is awaiting trial on charges of aggravated first-degree theft and first-degree theft.
“That power of Facebook, boy, I tell you,” Davis said. “The people were really aggravated and they wanted to see something happen. And sharing that Facebook post, that made it happen.”
The woman seen with him in surveillance footage, Charli Gene Swan, has not been arrested.
Jefferson County District Attorney Steve LeRiche said police are likely still determining her involvement.
Davis has owned the popular Madras restaurant on SW Fourth Street for 21 years.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Black Bear Diner’s doors were locked and Davis and a cook were the only people inside. The diner has been takeout-only since Gov. Kate Brown closed all restaurants and bars in Oregon on March 16. The catering events on his calendar have been canceled.
“I tell you, it just comes at a bad time,” he said. “To have to deal with this with the restaurant shut down also.”
Davis was washing dishes and other items recovered by police from Swan’s home in Corbett. He estimates he got back about 75% of what was missing, though what he got back was “filthy,” he said.
Davis thanked Madras Police Department for renting a U-Haul and driving to retrieve his property from Swan’s home in Corbett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.