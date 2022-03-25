The man shot and killed by a Crook County sheriff’s deputy Feb. 4 yelled at the deputy to kill him, disregarded orders to lay on the ground and quickly reached his hand toward his hip, drawing the officer’s fire, a bodycam video of the shooting shows.
But Nick Rodin, who died in the shooting, also showed he was aware he had much to live for, saying he needed to speak with his pregnant fiancé.
“My kid comes in March,” he said.
The final moments of Rodin’s life are captured in bodycam footage taken from the perspective of Crook County Sheriff’s deputy Steven Hatcher, who shot Rodin after a heated exchange.
Crook County District Attorney Kari Hathorn released the 1-minute, 18-second video Friday, the same day she concluded the shooting was justified under Oregon law.
Early on the morning of Feb. 4, Rodin called 911 stating he had a warrant for his arrest and that he was armed with a pistol and needed to be picked up before he hurt somebody, according to a narrative provided by the Crook County District Attorney and a recording of the 911 call.
While patrolling near Juniper Canyon, Hatcher spotted Rodin walking on SE Maphet Road around 1:30 p.m.
After calling for backup, Hatcher ordered Rodin on the ground. Around this point, Hatcher turns on his body-worn camera.
“Dispatch 0-1, I got one at gunpoint,” Hatcher says.
Rodin is wearing blue jeans and a light brown jacket, his face digitally blurred. At first, he’s kneeling, seated on his ankles, though he soon stands.
Throughout much of the video, Rodin, 35 holds a cell phone in one hand and a large bottle of Pepsi in the other.
“Put your hands where I can see ‘em and get on the ground!” the deputy yells.
Rodin doesn’t do it.
“Kill me, m-------r, what’s up?” he says. “I didn’t do nothing.”
Rodin talks fast. Toxicology tests revealed a high level of methamphetamine in his body, according to the Crook County District Attorney’s office.
Friends and relatives have said Rodin suffered from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.
Hatcher, hired by the sheriff’s office in 2016, continues yelling commands, telling Rodin to lay down and with his hands out.
“Are you serious right now?” Rodin yells.
“I am dead serious,” is the deputy’s response. “Keep your hands where I can see ‘em!”
Rodin tells Hatcher he needs to call his girlfriend, then pregnant with his child.
“I gotta call my girlfriend real quick. I have to,” he said. “I need to call her.”
The video shows Hatcher attempting to hold Rodin at gunpoint with his 9-mm pistol.
Rodin objects to having a gun pointed at him. The deputy tells him it’s because Rodin reached into his pocket.
“I will shoot you first,” Rodin says.
“Do it and I’ll blow your f-----g head off,” Hatcher yells back.
“I ain’t scared of you, dude. I want to die, dude.”
Rodin stands and takes several wide steps at the deputy, who yells: “Don’t come towards me!”
“Do it!” Hatcher screams. “Get on the ground and keep your hands where I can see ‘em!”
The district attorney’s office describes Rodin as walking toward the deputy in an aggressive manner.
“You shaking? You scared-ass,” Rodin says.
“I’m pretty dang close, though, aren’t I?” Hatcher says.
Footage shows Rodin transfer the soda bottle to his left arm, freeing his right hand.
“You know what, so am I,” Rodin says, reaching toward his hip with his right hand.
Hatcher shoots twice.
Medics pronounced Rodin dead at the scene.
Rodin’s daughter, Nikki Ryan Rodin, was born Monday.
