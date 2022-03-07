A Zoom training session will be held next week to prepare mentors to work with military veterans facing criminal charges.
The 1-day Mentor Boot Camp by the group Justice for Vets will provide information and training to address veterans in the Veterans Treatment Court. It will be led by staff and consultants for Justice for Vets.
"All consultants are veterans themselves and understand the power of the shared military experience between and among veterans," reads a statement by Justice for Vets training coordinator Cindy League. "This expert team will guide you as you strategically identify community resources that will allow the veteran mentors to accomplish their mission of engaging, encouraging, and empowering their (treatment court) participants and court teams."
Veterans treatment courts offer alternative penalties for veterans facing criminal charges who comply with the program. Local vets have pushed for years to start a specialty court for veterans.
A program started by the Deschutes County District Attorney's office, Veterans Intervention Strategies, is similar to the veterans treatment court model, but not offered in a courtroom, in part due to a local shortage of judges.
But last year, the Oregon Legislature approved funding for two new judges to serve fast-growing Deschutes County. This has increased calls for new judicial services like specialty courts.
The training will be held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 15. The La Pine Christian Center will host a viewing.
Register on the website of the National Association of Drug Court Professionals. Registration closes midnight Sunday.
Funding for the training was provided by the U.S. Bureau of Justice Assistance.
