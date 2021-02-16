An upcoming presentation in La Pine will offer information for veterans who are defendants in the criminal justice system.
The meeting will begin at 12:34 p.m. at the La Pine Christian Center, 52565 Day Road. Presenter Bill Minnix said the venue practices safe social distancing and masks will be required to enter the building.
Minnix was involved in the passage of federal legislation funding veterans treatment courts across the country. Veterans courts offer intervention opportunities for military veterans charged with low-level crimes. The program is aimed at reducing recidivism and instances of relapse and smoothing their re-entry into society.
Deschutes County Commissioner Tony DeBone will attend. Pizza will be provided.
For information, call 503-457-6942.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.