A young couple was found dead in a southwest Bend home,  and a local man with a history of troubling behavior is in custody on suspicion of aggravated murder.

The bodies of Angela Alexus Pastorino, 18, and Alfredo P. Hernandez, 18, were found in the garage of the home at 20081 Mount Faith Place. Bend Police said they were killed sometime after an argument Tuesday evening, but their bodies were not discovered until Wednesday night. 

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0325, gandrews@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Garrett Andrews has covered crime for The Bulletin since 2018. A native of the Olympic Peninsula (Sequim), he's been a newspaper reporter for 14 years and has an MA in political science from the University of Colorado-Denver. A lover of overcast skies.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.