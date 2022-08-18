A young couple was found dead in a southwest Bend home, and a local man with a history of troubling behavior is in custody on suspicion of aggravated murder.
The bodies of Angela Alexus Pastorino, 18, and Alfredo P. Hernandez, 18, were found in the garage of the home at 20081 Mount Faith Place. Bend Police said they were killed sometime after an argument Tuesday evening, but their bodies were not discovered until Wednesday night.
Wesley Abel Brady, 41, is being held at the Deschutes County jail following his arrest late Wednesday on suspicion of aggravated murder, sodomy, sexual abuse, abuse of a corpse, strangulation and tampering with evidence.
Pastorino's mother, Jennifer Grigg, of Bend, told The Bulletin two detectives arrived at her home Thursday morning, along with a chaplain. She doesn't recall exactly what they said.
“I just heard ‘deceased’ and I just kind of lost it,” she said.
Standing next to caution tape outside the home midday Thursday, Bend Police spokeswoman Sheila Miller provided an initial overview of the killings.
"Brady and Hernandez were involved in an altercation, and then Brady killed both the victims," Miller said. "We don't know what the motivation was. Obviously, there is a long investigation ahead."
On Tuesday, Pastorino, Hernandez and Brady were at the house working on home improvement projects for the owner, Miller said. County property records list the home's owner as Melissa Adams, 49.
Grigg said Adams is the mother of one of Pastorino's friends. Grigg said Adams told her that she was allowing Brady to live in her home.
When Pastorino and Hernandez finished their work, they stuck around the home "drinking and partying," Miller said.
At some point, there was a physical altercation that police believe led to the killings.
At around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, Adams found a body in her garage and called 911. Police arrived and discovered a second body. As police processed the scene, Brady returned to the neighborhood and was arrested at 11:53 p.m., Miller said.
When police visited Grigg, she asked if she could see her daughter.
“They told me that I might want to rethink that,” she said.
Court records show Brady has a history of behavior tied to a decline in mental health.
In November 2018, he was arrested for starting several "ritualistic" fires inside a historic home at 440 NW Congress, the Thomas McCann House. Investigators noted "cult-type ceremonial activity: "trinkets among the ashes, pentagrams scrawled on surfaces and dolls arrayed in sexually violent poses."
The arson case led sheriff's deputies to a home in Deschutes River Woods that Brady shared with his father, Roger, and his 17-year-old son. Detectives discovered evidence of animal abuse shortly after entering the property, including a dead half-skinned dog and dead rabbits.
Roger Brady said his son was attempting to breed dogs. He said Wesley Brady had strangled several puppies and killed their mothers after just two litters.
He had also prepared several stillborn puppies in a Crock Pot and served them to their mother, Roger Brady later told The Bulletin.
More allegations of animal abuse and other bizarre and concerning behavior are contained in documents from Brady's 2017 divorce.
Brady and Kathryn Zancanella married in 2015.
Over the course of their relationship, "he flitted from one outlandish idea to another, proposing unrealistic and fanciful business ideas, like farming oxygen by placing a dome over a grove of trees," Zancanella wrote in a 2021 memo requesting the court further restrict Brady's parental rights.
According to his ex-wife, Brady claimed he was a prophet and the end of the world was near. He said he could hear people crying and screaming who no one else could hear. He kept on him a vial and he asked his children for samples of blood to go in it.
Zancanella said during their marriage, she saw Brady treat a number of animals "deplorably." He had up to seven dogs at one time, kept in cramped and dirty cages. He'd often take dogs to a family property in Christmas Valley, and the animals would never be seen again, Zancanella wrote.
"Though (Brady) had moments of lucidity, where he seemed to have a better grasp of reality, those periods were short-lived," she wrote.
In June 2017, Zancanella received a restraining order against Brady in Benton County Circuit Court. She filed for divorce later that month.
Reached by phone Thursday, Zancanella said friends had been texting her since news broke of Brady's arrest. She declined to comment.
The Thomas McCann House case was ultimately resolved when Brady pleaded no contest to burglary and arson. His probation included requirements that he comply with mental health treatment and not own or have unsupervised contact with animals.
Brady has one child with Zancanella and two older children with another woman.
Police received warrants to search the Mount Faith Place home, as well as two vehicles owned by Brady and the property he owns in Christmas Valley.
No cause of death was released. Autopsies were expected to be conducted Thursday.
"Essentially, every detective in our department is working on this," Miller said. "A lot of resources go into something like this. Thankfully, this kind of thing doesn't happen that often, but we take it superseriously."
By midafternoon Thursday, the county major incident team and investigators with Bend Police and Oregon State Police were on scene.
"It's kind of hard to comprehend that something like that could happen so close to home," said Joan Lindblom, a retired speech pathologist who lives several houses from the crime scene.
Pastorino attended Bend High School, and Hernandez attended Marshall High School. They'd dated for around a year, according to Grigg.
Grigg said her daughter had recently obtained her GED diploma and that Hernandez was one program away from earning his. She said Pastorino was planning to apply next week to a certified nursing assistant program.
Grigg said that her daughter and Hernandez were fun and loving, "good-hearted people." A GoFundMe for the family and the funeral expenses has already raised more than $3,600.
“I’m just trying to prepare myself for what I might learn,” she said. “She didn’t deserve this.”
