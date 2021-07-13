Two Madras men are now in prison for separate incidents in which police say they tried to kill each other.
Marco Antonio Renteria Jr., 26, appeared Tuesday for sentencing in Jefferson County Circuit Court, where he pleaded guilty to one count of attempted first-degree assault in exchange for agreeing to serve four years in prison and three years post-prison supervision.
Early on the morning of May 10, 2020, police responded to a report of a man driving an SUV into Simon Martinez, 27, in the parking lot of Cascade Ridge Apartments in Madras. Martinez, who suffered a broken pelvis in the attack, was driven by private vehicle to St. Charles Madras, where he refused to speak to investigators or give a statement.
That case stalled until June 17, 2020, when Martinez and Renteria Jr. happened to pull their vehicles to opposite stop signs at Loucks Road and U.S. Highway 97. Renteria Jr. said Martinez sat in his silver Ford Explorer and didn't move as Renteria Jr. entered the intersection and drove past him, according to court documents.
After Renteria Jr. had driven past him, Martinez fired a handgun at him four to five times, breaking out the back window of Renteria Jr.'s truck, according to court documents.
Renteria Jr. ducked down and slammed on the accelerator to escape the scene, he later told police.
Renteria Jr. identified Martinez as the man who had tried to kill him, and the next day, Martinez was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder outside Erickson's Thriftway.
Over the next few months, officers pieced together witness accounts of the earlier incident at Cascade Ridge Apartments and learned from Martinez it was Renteria Jr. who had struck him with his SUV, pinning him against another car and breaking his pelvis.
Renteria Jr. was arrested in April and charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of felony hit and run.
Police learned during their investigation Renteria Jr. and Martinez had gone to school together and never had a problem until March 2020, when they got in a fistfight over "money things," according to Renteria Jr.
Following his sentencing Tuesday, Renteria Jr. was transferred to Coffee Creek Correctional Institution for intake into the state prison system.
Martinez was sentenced in January for attempted first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
Martinez is now an inmate of Deer Ridge Correctional Institution in Madras. He's scheduled to be released in 2025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.