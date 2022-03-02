An investigation into the way two Bend Municipal Court employees handled fines paid to the court has led to allegations they regularly skimmed cash over the course of several years.
Dara Andrews Conway and Colleen Elysse Fay worked out of the municipal court location at the Bend Police headquarters until this year, when a financial audit revealed the skimming practice, according to the Deschutes County District Attorney's office.
The audit was triggered after Conway was arrested in May for shoplifting at a Bend Safeway using a method commonly employed to steal from grocery stores: underreporting items at a self-checkout station. She pleaded guilty last month.
An investigation followed and identified issues with Conway's handling of cash paid to the court. Investigators also developed concerns about Fay, said Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel.
On numerous occasions over four years, Conway allegedly pocketed small amounts of money paid by a defendant for a fine — $10, $20, $30 at a time — then record the fine as "paid in full," Hummel said. Conway and Fay allegedly stole several hundred dollars each this way, Hummel said.
It's not known if Conway or Fay knew the other was also stealing from the court.
"It's odd they were doing the same scam, but we have nothing proving they ever talked about it with each other,"' Hummel said.
Conway, 54, and Fay, 35, are each charged with the misdemeanors of official misconduct, computer crime and first-degree theft. They also have been terminated from their jobs.
Fay is scheduled to be arraigned March 15. Conway is scheduled to be arraigned March 17.
