Two local parents were indicted by grand juries in separate child abuse cases involving children younger than 1, Bend Police announced Wednesday.
Redmond woman Kristine Ann Bellinger, 33, is charged with first-degree criminal mistreatment and third-degree assault for alleged abuse of her then-6-month-old son, according to Bend Lt. Adam Juhnke.
Bellinger’s case began April 24 when her son arrived at St. Charles Bend with suspicious fractures.
In the other case, 38-year-old Bend resident Nicholas Jeremy Flores is charged with first-degree criminal mistreatment and third-degree assault for alleged injuries to his then 9-month-old daughter.
Flores’ case also began in March with a call to police from a medical provider after the alleged victim was brought in with suspicious injuries.
The cases were investigated in accordance with Karly’s Law, Bend Police said in its statement. Passed in 2008, the Oregon law links the criminal investigations with sound medical opinions and treatment.
Flores and Bellinger have plea hearings scheduled later this month.
