A suspect is in custody after two bodies were discovered in a manufactured home in southwest Bend on Sunday.
At 12:28 p.m., Bend Police officers were called to “suspicious circumstances” at a unit in Romaine Village in the 60000 block of Granite Drive, according to Bend Police spokeswoman Lt. Juli-Ann McConkey.
Inside, they discovered the bodies of two people and through interviews developed a person of interest. That person was arrested later in the afternoon, McConkey said.
Police have not publicly identified the dead people or the suspect.
As of 4 p.m., the streets outside Romaine Village were closed to traffic and the regional major crimes team called in to investigate.
“This is definitely an active investigation and we’ll be working through the night,” McConkey said.
