Two men were arrested early Thursday after allegedly attempting to elude law enforcement officers.
The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office arrested RC Jakob Harley, 27, of Sisters, on suspicion of felony attempting to elude police, reckless driving, hindering prosecution and methamphetamine possession.
Leonard Louis Kamps, 40, of Bend, was arrested on suspicion of meth possession and misdemeanor attempting to elude police, in addition to a warrant for an alleged probation violation.
Around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, a deputy attempted to pull over a 1985 Chevrolet C10 truck with its lights off heading west on state Highway 126 near NW 101st Street west of Redmond, according to a sheriff's office press release. The deputy located the truck at the intersection of Forest Road 4606 and Forest Road 901.
Phillips, the driver, reportedly walked to the deputy and was taken into custody without incident, while Kamps, the passenger, allegedly ran off. A drone and a police dog were used to locate Kamps, about 120 yards away from the truck. During the arrest, he was bit by the dog, Ezel, an 8-year-old Czech shepherd/Belgian malinois.
Phillips was cited and released from custody while Kamps was taken to Deschutes County jail.
