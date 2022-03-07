A late night argument among three friends in Bend turned violent early Monday and ended with two arrests.
Around 1:13 a.m., Tyler Suran, 27, Cesar Hernandez, 24, and James Hanus, 32, were in a dispute near the intersection of NW Colorado Avenue and NW Staats Street.
Police believe Suran was assaulted by Hernandez, according to Bend Police Lt. Juli McConkey. To avoid the attack, Suran got into a 2016 black Jeep Grand Cherokee and drove off, striking Hanus in the process, McConkey said.
Suran allegedly fled the scene. He was tracked down in Redmond about 20 minutes later and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants and felony hit and run.
Hernandez was arrested at NW Colorado Avenue and NW Staats Street on suspicion of third-degree assault.
Hanus was transported to St. Charles Bend with injuries. Police forwarded a charge of third-degree assault against Hanus to the Deschutes County District Attorney's office, though by Monday evening, he had yet to be charged.
Suran is a resident of Estacada. Hernandez has a listed address in Beaverton, and Hanus resides in Portland, according to Bend Police.
Suran's arrest was one of five DUI arrests made by Bend Police officers in six hours on Sunday and Monday.
