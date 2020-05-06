A Bend woman was arrested for alleged child endangerment after a video surfaced of her giving her grandchild a marijuana bag to teethe on, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office.
Police were alerted to the video Tuesday. It allegedly depicts the 4-month old girl sitting in the lap of Ethan W. Burgess, 18. The baby plays with and chews on a plastic bag containing marijuana as several adults watched.
The bag was given to the child by her grandmother, Raechel R. Gilland, 37, according to police.
Burgess recorded the scene and posted the video online, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.
Gilland and Burgess were arrested for allegedly endangering the welfare of a minor and reckless endangering.
The two were cited in lieu of custody and have yet to be formally charged.
Child Protective Services responded to the case as well.
