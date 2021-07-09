Portland regional transit agency TriMet hired a former Deschutes County Sheriff’s sergeant currently under criminal investigation for alleged sexual assault, but paused the hiring process after questions from The Bulletin.
“We are continuing to review his application based on this new information as well as our standard process for reviewing employment applications,” said TriMet spokesman Tyler Graf of Richard “Deke” DeMars, who had earlier been selected for consideration for a management position in public safety.
This year, DeMars resigned from the sheriff’s office as the subject of two investigations: an internal probe into an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate and an ongoing criminal investigation into allegations he sexually abused another woman.
The job DeMars applied for includes some oversight of the agency’s contracted fare checkers and approximately two dozen law enforcement officers.
Also Friday, a spokeswoman for the Oregon Department of Justice confirmed the agency has yet to make a charging decision regarding DeMars.
“The case is still ongoing,” wrote DOJ spokeswoman Kristina Edmundson.
Messages seeking comment from DeMars were not returned this week.
DeMars, 38, was hired as a Deschutes County sheriff’s deputy in 2004. His career included Oregon’s ”Deputy of the Year” award in 2007 and in 2008, a state award for valor for his actions in a shootout in La Pine.
On Feb. 10, 2020, DeMars was placed on leave while he was investigated for an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate. The relationship had been exposed when the subordinate, Allie Lamb, called 911 to report she worried her live-in boyfriend — a man who was not DeMars — might harm himself.
DeMars and Lamb married in August. She now goes by her married last name, and remains employed as a Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputy, according to state police records.
Also in early 2020, a different woman went to Redmond Police with allegations DeMars had sexually and physically abused her numerous times throughout their relationship.
She said he was increasingly controlling and his behavior frightened her. She’d started recording their conversations and sending them to friends as evidence in case anything happened to her, according to the Redmond Police Department report.
The woman told police she feared for her and her children’s safety if she ended up costing DeMars his job. He’d reportedly told her if she reported the alleged abuse, “no one would believe her because he’s ‘Deke DeMars’ and she is just a drunk.”
Redmond detectives forwarded the case to the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office recommending the charge of sodomy.
The district attorney’s office requested the case be transferred to the Oregon Department of Justice due to a conflict of interest.
On April 1, DeMars resigned his position with the sheriff’s office after earning more than $130,000 over 14 months of paid leave.
The third-party investigator in his case earned more than $44,000 in that time.
Following the resignation, the sheriff’s office refused to provide any information about the conduct investigation, citing a policy against releasing information about a former employee.
