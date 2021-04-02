REDMOND — Luke Anton Wirkkala has waited eight years for vindication that he lawfully took a life, and now he must wait until at least Monday to learn his fate.
Wirkkala’s second murder trial concluded Friday with closing statements after three weeks of testimony in a temporary courtroom at the Deschutes County fairgrounds. Jurors deliberated for about a half-hour before pausing for the weekend.
Wirkkala, 40, is charged with second-degree murder, a crime punishable in Oregon by up to life in prison with parole possible at 25 years.
He’s accused of intentionally killing his houseguest David Andrew Ryder, 31, with a shotgun in 2013. He’s claimed self-defense, testifying he feared for his life after Ryder sexually assaulted him.
Wirkkala was convicted in 2014, but the Oregon Court of Appeals ordered a retrial because the original jury heard portions of a police interview after Wirkkala had invoked his right to an attorney.
On Friday, Deschutes County Circuit Judge Randy Miller read for the jury the legal definitions of first- and second-degree manslaughter, lesser charges they may consider if they don’t find Wirkkala guilty of murder.
Jurors were also instructed on two instances when use of deadly force is authorized — when one fears for his or her life or the life of another person, and to stop a burglary. The defense argued both instances apply.
Among other witnesses, the defense called character witnesses who testified to Wirkkala’s supposed easygoing and peaceful nature. Experts in body mechanics spent hours parsing the “sooting” marks on Ryder’s body left by the shotgun blast, and whether his left arm could have been covering himself defensively, as the state suggests, or moving to attack Wirkkala, as the defendant claimed.
On Friday, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Hoffmeyer gave the state’s closing argument.
Technical issues have so far bedeviled the proceedings, which are held with social distancing in mind in a refitted exposition barn. Hoffmeyer’s statement was paused by the judge several times for issues with poor audibility and microphone feedback.
“Fun times at the fairgrounds,” she said, resuming her closing argument after a delay.
Throughout the trial, prosecutors have referred to the victim as “David,” whereas the defense has called him by his first and last name — “David Ryder” — as well as other words, like, “predator,” “intruder” and “psychopath.”
“We have a situation here where there are two admittedly very drunk men and perhaps you will know based on your common sense and experience that very drunk people often make decisions that they regret,” Hoffmeyer said.
Both Wirkkala and Ryder were in heterosexual relationships at the time of the shooting, and Wirkkala has said he’s always been straight. But DNA evidence suggests the two had sexual contact the night in question: Wirkkala’s saliva was found on Ryder’s penis.
Wirkkala’s explanation is that after passing out on his living room couch, he awoke to Ryder sexually assaulting him. They struggled violently and Wirkkala went to his room, retrieved his shotgun and shot Ryder only after he refused to leave and charged at Wirkkala, he testified.
DNA evidence also shows skin from Wirkkala’s neck under Ryder’s fingernails, which suggests there was in fact a struggle between the two men.
In her closing, Hoffmeyer suggested another scenario.
“It’s possible it was a consensual encounter, (Wirkkala) stopped it and felt ashamed,” she said. “This smacks of a retaliation murder, if you want to believe what he told you,”
Thad Betz delivered the defense’s closing argument and characterized the shooting as a “desperate reaction to a violent threat.”
“It was ultimately a reasonable use of force,” he said.
Once again, video footage of Wirkkala’s time in police custody factored heavily in the case. The footage from after the shooting shows Wirkkala quizzing a pair of Bend Police officers about their lives, like whether they skied or snowboarded and why they moved to Bend. At several points, he breaks into country songs.
“He’s visibly intoxicated, I would submit,” Hoffmeyer told jurors. “It’s surreal.”
Betz said the footage shows a man in shock experiencing the “full gamut” of human emotions and was avoiding the event in his head.
“Cast aside your assumptions and presumptions about male sexual assault — they might not behave like you’d imagine a victim would. They don’t necessarily curl up into a ball,” he said.
The jury, which has been winnowed to seven men and five women, will resume its deliberation at 9 a.m. Monday. All 12 jurors must agree on a guilty verdict, though only 10 votes are needed for finding of not guilty.
