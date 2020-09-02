The trial of a former Sunriver Police officer whose affair with a dispatcher came to light with misconduct allegations began Wednesday in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
Kasey Samuel Hughes, 41, stands accused of two counts of official misconduct, a misdemeanor, for an incident in November 2018 while on duty as the lone officer patrolling Sunriver.
The state alleges Hughes violated his law enforcement oath by failing to tell a supervisor he was leaving his jurisdiction to be with a woman with whom he was having an affair, and then attempting to cover up the trip.
The woman had called Hughes that night to tell him she’d been raped in the downtown Bend parking garage. The prosecution further alleges Hughes was derelict in his duties for not investigating the woman’s statement or passing it on to the Bend Police Department.
“At the end of this trial, the evidence will clearly show that the defendant had a duty as a patrol officer and he neglected that duty, and that neglect was intended specifically to benefit him,” prosecutor Brooks McClain said in his opening statement.
Hughes’ defense asserts he acted only out of concern for the woman’s well-being — not to conceal an affair — and it would have been inappropriate for him to investigate her statement on his own.
“I mean, I knew I was going to get in trouble,” Hughes said at one point in a police interview played in court.
In the early morning of Nov. 11, 2018, Hughes was on duty near the center of Sunriver Resort.
At the time, Hughes was married to Tiffany Hughes, a fellow Sunriver Police officer, though things were not going well in their marriage, she testified Wednesday.
His drinking had become a problem, and she’d moved into their spare bedroom, she told the court. They would later divorce.
Several months earlier, Hughes had begun an intimate relationship with a woman who worked as a Deschutes County 911 dispatcher who was also a friend of his wife.
On the night in question, the dispatcher told Hughes she was going downtown with friends “trying to get drunk.” At around 2:41 a.m., Hughes received a call from the woman on his cellphone. She sounded “highly” intoxicated and emotional, Hughes said in a recorded police interview.
Hughes said he couldn’t make much sense of her words but she kept repeating, “I didn’t want that.”
“Based on what she said, I believed there was some kind of assault,” Hughes told a police interviewer.
A security guard found the woman and called Hughes from her phone, directing Hughes to their location. Once in Hughes’ squad car, Hughes asked her to level with him: “Just tell me, did somebody rape you?”
Hughes said the woman broke down and said yes.
“I’m taking you to the ER,” Hughes told her.
Witnesses testifying Wednesday included the parking garage security guard and Adrienne O’Neill, a nurse who provided care at St. Charles Bend.
O’Neill said the interaction between Hughes and the woman was unlike any she’d seen between an alleged rape victim and a police officer. It also stood out how abruptly Hughes left the hospital, O’Neill said.
“I remember the words, ‘I’m supposed to be in Sunriver right now,’” O’Neill said.
Bend Police ultimately located and interviewed a suspect in the woman’s alleged rape. The suspect’s name was forwarded to the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office, which opted not to charge him.
More witnesses, including Sunriver Chief Cory Darling, will testify and closing statements will be held Thursday. Judge Walter Miller will issue the ruling.
(1) comment
Well, the officer is correct. He could not "investigate" his girlfriend's situation and to have attempted to do so would have been absurd.
However, he could and should have contacted his supervisor and/or Bend PD and conveyed the situation to either.
But then, if he was mentally, emotionally, and spiritually operating in the Red due to his marriage falling apart and a possible alcohol dependency problem, a case can be made these wholly understandable influences clouded his otherwise good judgement.
That said, it may also be asked by the defense how much, if anything, the Sunriver PD leadership knew of the officer's personal challenges. If they knew and offered assistance, that's a plus. If they knew but overlooked the potential for an officer melt-down - that's a minus.
It'll be interesting to see how this one turns out.
