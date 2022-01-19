tfire
Emergency personnel tend to a Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway train engine that caught fire south of Bend on Wednesday.  

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin photo

A train engine on fire Wednesday has closed a lane of U.S. Highway 97 about one mile south of Knott Road south of Bend.

At 11:22 a.m., a fire about 100 feet west of the highway was reported by a person in Deschutes River Woods.

The emergency response included personnel with Bend Fire and Rescue and the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office.

One lane was being used for emergency vehicle parking.

